Hubbard schools say pic of student with gun is 10 months old

Hubbard police say they are still investigating after a picture of a student holding a gun was circulated over social media.

According to a media release from Hubbard Exempted Schools, officials learned about the picture of the Hubbard student Tuesday night.

The police were called and they contacted the student, according to the release.

School administrators say the picture, originally published last May, made no mention of Hubbard schools and did not include any threats directed toward Hubbard schools or any of its students.

The release says the schools will not provide any more information at this time.

Hubbard police told 21 News Wednesday morning that they are still working on the report and could only say they were responding to concerns from parents.

21 News Anchor Christa Lamendola is at the Hubbard Board of Education Office this morning attempting to learn more about the incident.