Mercer County gets winning bid for next mini-casino

A new mini-casino will now be able to move forward with plans to build in Mercer County.

During a morning auction through the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission, the top bid chose a location in Mercer County.

The provided longitude and latitude puts the geographical region in Hempfield Township, approximately 3 miles south of Greenville.

According to the Gaming Commission, during the auction, the highest bidder receives the exclusive right to select a location within

a 15-mile radius from a center point.

The Associated Press reports that Las Vegas Sands Corp., the owner of Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem, submitted the winning bid of $9.9 million.

The license for the new location is the fourth of 10 in Pennsylvania's newly expanded gaming licenses.

As a Category 4 Casino (mini-casino), the location will be allowed to operate between 300 and 750 slot machines and pay an additional $2.5 million to operate 30 table games.

The casino will then have the ability after 1 year to petition the Gaming Control Board to add 10 more table games.

According to the Gaming Commission, tax revenue from the mini-casino will be split up in order to help the state and the county. Those breakdowns can be seen here:

From the gross revenue of slot machines:

34% goes into the Property Tax Relief Fund

6% to the Gaming Economic Development and Tourism Fund for use on projects in the Commonwealth

5% to the Commonwealth Finance Agency (CFA) for grants in any county which suffered a decrease in local share assessment funds from slots compared to FY2017-2018

5% to be used to match host county FY2017-2018 Local Share Assessment Funding

2% for grants through the CFA to the county that hosts the Category 4 casino

2% to the municipality that hosts the Category 4 casino

From the gross revenue on table games:

14% is deposited into Pennsylvania's General Fund

1% for grants through the CFA to the county that hosts the Category 4 casino

1% to the municipality that hosts the Category 4 casino

The third mini-casino license is slated to be located in Lawrence County, with a geographical center point of New Castle.