YPD: Repeat drug trafficker caught with nearly 100 doses of heroin

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown man is in the Mahoning County Jail- once again facing drug charges, after a traffic stop in the city. 

Police say they pulled 33-year-old Chad Little after he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. 

According to a report, when officers approached the driver's side window, Little was seen with shaking hands and his voice was cracking. 

Officers say they found that Little had a suspended driver's license and asked him if there was anything illegal in the car. 

Little allegedly agreed to let officers search the car. 

The report says that while police were patting down Little they found a large, hard bulge, in Little's buttocks area. 

Little then allegedly pulled out a "large" plastic bag of drugs. 

According to the report, Little admitted that 90 to 100 bindles contained heroin. Officers say they also found more than a dozen bags of crack cocaine and 5 pills that they believe are Oxycodone. 

Previously police have said that each "bindle" equals approximately one "dose" of heroin. 

Police also say Little had nearly $3,000 in cash on him at the time. 

Little is facing three felony charges of possession of drugs and is scheduled to be in court Wednesday afternoon. 

Officers say in the report that Little is currently on parole for drug trafficking and drug possession charges. 

According to court records, Little has faced drugs charges in 2012, 2013, and 2015. 

In addition, records show that Little pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in 2004. 
 

