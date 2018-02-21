Volunteers needed to host exchange students from Ireland

A Valley organization is looking for volunteers to host exchange students from Ireland for one month during the summer.

The Mahoning Valley Ulster Project is a summer exchange program that brings together teen leaders from Northern Ireland and the United States.

Each year, Valley families play host to 12 Northern Irish teens.

This year, the Ulster Project is reaching out, looking for those who might be willing to take in a teenager.

The only requirement is that families who wish to take part have a teenager of their own from 14 to 17-years-old.

The teens who arrive each summer from Belfast are matched to American host teens who are of the same approximate age, gender, and who share similar interests.

The organization says that each day of July, the Northern Irish teens and American host teens are provided with a variety of spiritual, social, and service opportunities.

For instance, the teens gather to engage in group discussion and dialogs to help to begin to understand that they share much common ground. They can also participate in many community service projects including working at inner-city daycare centers, renovating the Jubilee Gardens, car washes and many more.

Although, it's not all hard work, the Mahoning Valley Ulster Project says the teens also gather for picnics, swim parties, dances, and golf activities.

Though the Ulster Project official began in the United States in 1975, this marks the 30th year for the Mahoning Valley's cooperation.

Teens will arrive on June 26th and will depart on July 26th.

According to their website, all expenses for the host teen and Northern Irish teen will be paid by the Ulster Project, except for the host family contributions such as room, board, local transportation, and family outings.

Anyone who is interested in being a host family can call 330-770-1440. More information can be found at the Mahoning Valley Ulster Project's website.