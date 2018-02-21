Warren man arrested after task force agents witness drug deal

Agents from the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force say a 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening after officers say they saw a drug deal.

According to a release from TAG, agents were driving on Niles Road when they saw Shawndon Flowers pull up to a man on a bicycle.

Officials say Flowers was and the unidentified man made a drug transaction.

As Flowers pulled away, a release says that agents tried to pull over the car, however, Flowers allegedly drove off.

Police say that after a short chase, Flowers got out of the car and ran away on foot.

According to officers, agents quickly apprehended Shawndon and recovered suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin, two unknown pills, suboxone, suspected marijuana, and $268.00 in cash.

The release also states that two other people were found inside the car. One of them, a pregnant woman allegedly told police that they had asked Flowers to stop.

Flowers is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of failure to comply and tampering with evidence.

Task Force Commander Tony Villanueva says more charges could be filed after lab testing is finished on the suspected drugs.

Flowers was arrested less than six months ago, from his involvement in a shooting that led police to discover marijuana, suspected heroin, digital scales, four firearms, ammunition, and $2,500 in cash.

At that point, officers said Flowers fled from that scene, leaving his injured other at a crash scene.

Flowers was captured by police while attempting to run away, leaving his injured mother behind in the car.

Flowers' mother and two other people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

A search of the car turned up suspected heroin, suboxone, and a digital scale.