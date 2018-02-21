Niles McKinley High School banning book bags

Following a student's removal, and reports of a possible threat on Tuesday, Niles McKinley High School is moving to make students feel safer.

In an afternoon release on Wednesday, the school system announced that beginning immediately students at the high school will no longer be permitted to bring book bags into the school.

According to the release, beginning Thursday, February 22nd, students will only be permitted to carry "small purses" and lunch boxes.

The release states, "In light of recent events across the country, it has been brought to the district's attention some students do not feel comfortable while at school. The Niles City School District takes its job of ensuring the safety and well being of its students very seriously. Not only does the Niles City School District employ a full-time school resource officer, it works very closely with local law enforcement."

On Tuesday a student was removed from the high school after allegedly making an unspecified threat.

Niles Police Captain John Marshall says the student was removed from the school after a student reported hearing the classmate make a threat.

Captain Marshall would not reveal the gender or age of the suspect, but would only say that it was not an upperclassman.

In addition to charges against the student, Marshall says the school is following its own disciplinary procedures. The district said in the release on Wednesday that the student will be disciplined "to the fullest extent per district discipline procedures".

On Wednesday, the district's school resource officer and high school principal spoke to all students at the high school about the repercussions of making threats and joking about threats.

They also reportedly discussed what procedures the district could put in place to make students feel safe coming to school.

The district said that while police determined there was never a threat to the Niles City School District or its students, the school district does not tolerate such behavior.

According to the district, the book bag ban will remain in effect until further notice.

