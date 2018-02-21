Isolated Slick Conditions Early Thursday

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

Rain will be accompanied by temperatures near the freezing mark before daybreak on Thursday. With marginal air temperatures and ground temperatures that are elevated thanks to the recent warmth, we are not expecting widespread problems for commuters. That said, elevated surfaces, bridges and overpasses could develop slick patches. Impacts may be somewhat higher where air temperatures are a bit colder in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties.

The chilly rain will taper off by midday Thursday. Another damp day is in store for Friday but temperatures will be noticeably milder by the end of the day. Saturday will turn rainy as well.

A strong cold front will bring showers Sunday morning; a windy afternoon with falling temperatures will follow. Nice weather is in the forecast for the first part of next week.