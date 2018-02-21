Bid for Mercer County mini-casino canceled

The next mini-casino will likely not be coming to Mercer Count after all.

In a surprise move Wednesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission Board invalidated a $9.9 million bid to place a mini-casino within 15 miles of Hempfield Township.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., the owner of Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem, submitted the bid with a provided longitude and latitude that puts the geographical region in Hempfield Township, approximately 3 miles south of Greenville.

According to PGCB spokesman Doug Harbach, the law allows the exclusive right to select a location within a 15-mile radius from a center point.

However, the law dictates that any Category 4 mini-casino cannot be built within 25 miles of another mini-casino.

Harbach said the issue is that a previous license was issued the Mount Airy to build in Lawrence County, with a geographical center point of New Castle.

Harbach said that it was determined after the geographical pinpoint was announced that the casinos would be within that 25 miles limit.

The Sands' licenses bid will now be revoked and granted to the second highest bidder- Greenwood Gaming. However, their chosen location has not yet been announced.

There are still six more licenses to auction off.

The mini-casino license was granted to Mount Airy on February 8th after a $21.1 million bid.

As a Category 4 Casino (mini-casino), the location will be allowed to operate between 300 and 750 slot machines and pay an additional $2.5 million to operate 30 table games.

The casino will then have the ability after 1 year to petition the Gaming Control Board to add 10 more table games.

