Creating healthy communities in Howland/Warren

Ohio's Department of Health is providing a $135,000 grant to promote healthy living in Trumbull County.

The Creating Healthy Communities grant will help build a disability garden at Bolindale Park in Howland as well as help build concrete walkways and make improvements to the restrooms there.

Another part of the grant will help increase healthy food access in the city of Warren.

GROW Program director, Cassandra Clevenger, said, "What we've been able to do with some of that funding is start the Warren farmers market in Quinby Park. The park is located in southwest Warren. There are no grocery stores on that side of town so that helps promote fresh food access to that neighborhood."

Farmers markets will take place at both parks from July through October.