Mercy Health System announces merger plans

One of the Valley's largest health care providers has announced their plans to merge with another company.

In a Wednesday afternoon release, Mercy Health Systems announced a plan to merge with Bon Secours Health System, a Catholic health ministry serving residents across the East Coast.

The move will create one of the largest health systems in the country spanning seven states in the eastern half of the U.S.

According to a release, the merger creates the fifth largest Catholic health system in the country. Mercy, which is already the largest health system in Ohio, says they must still finalize a definitive merger agreement, and get approval.



Mercy Health System Senior Director of Integrated Communications told 21 News that this is the first step in a process.

"Our commitment to providing quality patient care is unwavering. For that reason, we do not expect our merger to impact our local facilities. Our number one job is to put our patients first," said Richmond.

"However, the proposed merger creates future opportunities to deepen our commitment to our existing communities and to expand our shared ministry into complementary service areas across the United States."



Richmond continued to say that, "Each organization has a strong mission and unwavering commitment to serving the poor, underserved and dying in each of our markets and on a global level. The efficiencies we create will allow us to reinvest resources in our communities bringing additional value to those we serve."

Although Richmond says it's simply too early in the process, she said that the two companies will be working with consultants to help them make decisions.

Bon Secours Health System says it is a not-for-profit Catholic health system sponsored by Bon Secours Ministries and founded by the Sisters of Bon Secours.

The system says it has a deep commitment to "alleviate human suffering" and has reportedly developed more than 800 affordable housing units for low-income families.

"We are guided by our shared faith and commitment to partner with communities to create a more humane world, build social justice for all, especially the poor and dying," noted Sister Patricia A. Eck, C.B.S., chairperson of Bon Secours Ministries. "This merger ensures a strong future for our shared health ministry as we work to bring health and wholeness to those we so humbly serve."



"We are excited about the prospect of two like-minded health systems joining forces to advance our mutual health ministry and improve the health of our communities," noted Katherine Vestal, chairperson of Mercy Health Board of Trustees. "The synergistic alignment of our mission and values make this merger a natural fit."

Although no specific dates have been announced, a release from Mercy Health System says they expect the merger to be completed by the end of the year.

With the merger, the new system would reportedly employ 57,000 associates and more than 2,100 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians.

The merger would create a health system with more than 43 hospitals across seven states, and 10 million patient encounters, according to the release.

