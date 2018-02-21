Columbiana County man pleads guilty to ramming truck into FBI security gate

A Columbiana County man pleaded guilty in federal court after allegedly ramming his truck into the gates of Pittsburgh's FBI office.

Officials say 49-year-old Thomas Ross admitted to driving his dump truck through the gate of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office on East Carson Street.

Ross pleaded guilty to willfully injuring or committing depredation against any property of the United States.

Authorities reported Ross continuously rammed through the security barriers at a high rate of speed and inflicted extensive damage on the gate and security barriers. Ross rammed the gate at such a high speed he caused the vehicle to become airborne.

Officials reported when the truck came back down, it struck a light post.

The government estimates that the cost to repair and replace the gate and security barriers was nearly $175,000.

The cost to repair the light post was around $13,684.

The government also says the FBI hired additional security while the gate and security barriers were being repaired.

The Pittsburgh FBI and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police conducted the investigation.

The judge says the law provides a maximum total sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both. His sentencing date has been set for June 13.