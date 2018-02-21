Youngstown City Schools see double-digit growth in test scores

Youngstown City School District students showed double-digit growth in winter 2018 test scores, compared to the same tests in fall of 2017.

School officials say the NWEA reading scores jumped 18.23 percent for the winter tests and NWEA math scores increased 14.94 percent.

The NWEA test is a national examination that measures students' growth and proficiency. The results are used to help direct instruction.

"We changed our instructional system for this school year and it involved a lot of professional development to prepare our teachers. These test scores show that they've embraced it and I can't say enough about their commitment to our students and to the changes we've made," said CEO Krish Mohip.

Mohip says the largest jump for the reading tests was 27.75 percent for fifth-graders, followed by 27.61 percent for sixth-grade reading. In math, the biggest increase was in 11th grade with 37.45 percent, followed by fifth-grade with 22.84 percent.

School officials say students will take a third round of the tests this spring. Mohip says he plans to see even more improvement.

"Youngstown City School educators work diligently every day and they need to be commended for all of that effort," said Mohip.