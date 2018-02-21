PSP: Driver crosses median and flips over, fleeing from Troopers

Pennsylvania State Police say a chase broke out Wednesday morning when a trooper attempted a traffic stop and the suspect fled.

Troopers say a Red Chevy Impala was traveling on Interstate 79 with expired registration.

According to reports, the trooper initiated his lights and the suspect took off at a high speed.

Authorities have identified the driver as Raymond Mistelske of Grove City.

Troops say Mistelske got off the Slipper Rock exit and attempted to access the northbound ramp while traveling the wrong way. He eventually crossed back over the median and continued down I-79.

Mistelske continued to drive into the median several times and struck the front of a marked patrol car, according to the report.

Officials say Mistelske's vehicle spun out into the median and rolled over.

Mistelske has been charged with aggravated assault against a trooper, DUI, fleeing and eluding while DUI, resisting arrest and several traffic violations.