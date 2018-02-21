Eat'n Park's Caring for Kids campaign donates over $11,000 to Akron Children's

Eat'n Park's Caring for Kids campaign raised $11,063 for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley.

The Campaign presented the children's hospital with a check on Wednesday.

Campaign officials say they have donated nearly $115,000 for Akron Children's since 2008.

The money has been raised through various fundraising activities at each restaurant during the campaign. The campaign ran from November 3 to December 10 of 2017.

The Caring for Kids campaign raises funds for children's hospitals throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Campaign officials say the 2017 campaign raised $402,160 in total. The campaign grand total is now nearly $10.7 million that has been raised since the start of the campaign in 1979.

All funds collected from the campaign stay within the communities from which they were donated to help children receive the medical care they need.