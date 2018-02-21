District taking steps to approve Brookfield Sports Complex

The next mini-casino will likely not be coming to Mercer Count after all. In a surprise move Wednesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission Board invalidated a $9.9 million bid to place a mini-casino within 15 miles of Hempfield Township.More >>
Five students were arrested on Wednesday at Alliance High School after police were notified the group had allegedly planned a school shooting.More >>
A sports complex could be in Brookfield's future.More >>
Eat'n Park's Caring for Kids campaign raised $11,063 for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley.More >>
Following a student's removal, and reports of a possible threat on Tuesday, Niles McKinley High School is moving to make students feel safer.More >>
An 8-year-old Ohio boy who had an unloaded gun in his backpack has told police he brought the weapon to his elementary school because he thought another student was going to hurt him.More >>
A Pennsylvania community college has temporarily closed all of its campuses, citing a threat of violence.More >>
Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old for stabbing a school security officer in Ohio.More >>
An Ohio university has offered full four-year scholarships to the children of an Ohio officer fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call.More >>
A 20-year-old man accused of threatening a shooting at an Ohio high school has been charged with inducing panic and held on $50,000 bond.More >>
Authorities say a suspected stolen car fleeing police in a high-speed chase crashed into a tree in Cleveland, killing two people in the vehicle.More >>
Actor Michael Keaton is slated to give the commencement address at Ohio's Kent State University.More >>
An eastern Pennsylvania college says six people have been charged in the stabbing last month of a student.More >>
Amazon has announced plans to create another 125 technology jobs in Pittsburgh, more than doubling its current tech workforce in the city.More >>
One Pennsylvania resident has been called to perform his civic duty a few years earlier than expected.More >>
