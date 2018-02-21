District taking steps to approve Brookfield Sports Complex

A sports complex could be in Brookfield's future.

The school superintendent Velina Jo Taylor, says when the district designed the new K-12 campus, space was left for a sports complex.

Taylor says the students have so far been proud and appreciative of the new building on the campus. She believes it would be the "cherry on top of the sundae."

Superintendent Taylor says a parent, and college-level official came to the board and expressed their interest in finding out more information on what it would take to get the project approved and underway.

Taylor says they do not have the funds right now but they are in the process of gathering ideas for fundraising.

The space for the sports complex is available and ready. The superintendent referred to the open space behind the high school.

The vision for the complex is huge.

Officials say they would like this complex to be used community-wide.

One concern Taylor addressed is that they would not abandon the district's football field.

"We love our football field and we have no plans of abandoning our original football field. It's something that will be a really big part of the community. It's one of the finest natural turf fields in the area. The memories that are held there, we're going to hold onto," said Taylor.

Taylor says there is no current timeline for the big project.

She says the full project still has to be approved by the district's school board.