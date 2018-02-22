Wrong-way head-on crash in Hubbard hospitalizes two

Two people were taken to the hospital following a wrong-way, head-on crash in Hubbard early Thursday morning.

It happened on the off-ramp from Interstate 80 westbound to Route 62 near Truck World at around 1:15 am.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that a woman driving a Chevy Cruze was traveling in the wrong direction on the off-ramp while trying to get onto I-80.

The car ran into a pickup truck coming from the opposite direction.

That ramp was closed until the vehicles could be towed.

Troopers have not released the names of the drivers, but characterize their injuries as minor.

The accident is still being investigated.