Plenty of Wet Roads Today

After a soggy start with showers tapering off after mid-afternoon, temperatures are warming to the lower 40s. A "drier" evening is ahead with the exception for a passing shower? Rain is likely to return early Friday with times of showers/drizzle anytime tomorrow. Temperatures will be milder Friday with a high in the mid 50s. Saturday will turn rainy as temperatures rise to the mid 40s. Sunshine will be plentiful next week! Monday and Tuesday will feature wall to wall sunshine with partly sunny skies Wednesday.