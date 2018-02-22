FBI investigating, Valley schools responding to viral "SHS" threat

Several Valley school districts, as well as the Cleveland office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are among those around the country responding to a threat that has gone viral on social media from North Carolina to Oregon.

The FBI Office in Cleveland told 21 News that they are aware of a social media post in which an unspecified threat appears to identify an "SHS" as a target to a potential school shooting.

Salem school officials say that the police department will have officers at schools throughout today following the post.

The Shenango Township Police Department in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania also addresses the threat on its Facebook page saying the threat has been circulating since Monday and originated from a Facebook profile of “Ray Andres".

Shenango Police say the threat was directed towards Springfield High School in Springfield, Ohio.

The Sharon Police Department said in a media release that it has confirmed that the Sharon City School District is not the subject of the post.

The only Springfield High School actually located in a town named Springfield, Ohio is 45 miles west of Columbus.

Vicki Anderson, a spokeswoman for the FBI, says that they are still working to determine where the threat was made and where it was directed at.

Anderson said she's heard of the threat even in places near Toledo.

The Springfield High School in Mahoning County is in New Middletown, which is located in Springfield Township.

There are also Springfield High Schools in several Ohio communities including Holland and Akron.

Although the Shenango Township Police Department says its investigation has determined that there are no threats to students, they say they will increase patrols and police presence around the local schools.

Salem Schools Superintendent Joe Shivers says police and the school district's technology team are working with Facebook to trace the source of the threat which was passed on to police by concerned citizens.

“This is not a credible threat to the students and staff of Salem High School,” says Shivers. “Nevertheless, the Salem Police Department will have officers at the high school throughout the day.”

Anderson said that threats like these are always examined thoroughly.

"We will hold someone accountable," she said. "Whether it was a legitimate school threat or a hoax, we will look to hold them accountable."

Anderson went on to say that since the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fl. last Wednesday the agency has seen an increase in threats.

According to Anderson, the FBI works with local departments to investigate every threat that could involve a school. SHe said that increases of non-credible threats, or hoaxes take away resources from the local departments and from the FBI."

"It depends on the threat, is this person easily identifiable? If there's more investigation into location and finding the real identity then there's additional resources," Anderson explained.

The advent of social media is bringing more and more threats to light, according to Anderson. She said that the majority of recent threats have been things that have been posted or commented on through the internet.

Which can be an important tool in stopping tragedies before they happen.

"With the majority of these school shootings that have actually happened," said Anderson, "something was said before it happened- something was posted."

However, social media threats create additional investigative hurdles- such as the ability to use aliases or attempt to hide the poster's real location.

Anderson says that's why they examine every post or threat as if it's credible- because brushing it off, or ignoring it as just another social media post could have disastrous consequences.

With the FBI investigation comes another aspect of prosecution. Anderson that in every case the work with local agencies to find the person and hold them accountable- which frequently involves criminal charges.

Anderson said they take several factors into consideration when prosecuting those who make threats that cause panic and alarm. While generally threats are prosecuted locally, Anderson said there is the possibility of filing federal charges such as crimes related to interstate communication, since the internet is being used to spread the threat.

According to Anderson, the FBI is working diligently with agencies across the region to determine the origin of the "SHS" threat, find the person responsible, and hold them accountable.