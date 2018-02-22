FBI investigating, Valley schools responding to viral "SHS" threat

President Donald Trump wants the Justice Department to ban rapid-fire bump stock devices.More >>
President Donald Trump wants the Justice Department to ban rapid-fire bump stock devices.More >>
Boardman Police say a woman is behind bars, after hiding from police and being found with what she reportedly called "fake crack".More >>
Boardman Police say a woman is behind bars, after hiding from police and being found with what she reportedly called "fake crack".More >>
In the continuing fight to reduce hunger in the Valley, the Second Harvest Food Bank and Sparkle Markets are teaming up to feed hungry families in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties.More >>
In the continuing fight to reduce hunger in the Valley, the Second Harvest Food Bank and Sparkle Markets are teaming up to feed hungry families in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties.More >>
It's still winter but the Trumbull County Department of Job and Family Services is already preparing for its summer youth jobs program.More >>
It's still winter but the Trumbull County Department of Job and Family Services is already preparing for its summer youth jobs program.More >>
Police say a gunman opened fire on a van in Philadelphia, killing the 23-year-old driver and injuring five others.More >>
Police say a gunman opened fire on a van in Philadelphia, killing the 23-year-old driver and injuring five others.More >>
A Pennsylvania middle school canceled classes after a sleepwalking student was found inside the building.More >>
A Pennsylvania middle school canceled classes after a sleepwalking student was found inside the building.More >>
An 8-year-old Ohio boy who had an unloaded gun in his backpack has told police he brought the weapon to his elementary school because he thought another student was going to hurt him.More >>
An 8-year-old Ohio boy who had an unloaded gun in his backpack has told police he brought the weapon to his elementary school because he thought another student was going to hurt him.More >>
A Pennsylvania community college has temporarily closed all of its campuses, citing a threat of violence.More >>
A Pennsylvania community college has temporarily closed all of its campuses, citing a threat of violence.More >>
Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old for stabbing a school security officer in Ohio.More >>
Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old for stabbing a school security officer in Ohio.More >>
An Ohio university has offered full four-year scholarships to the children of an Ohio officer fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call.More >>
An Ohio university has offered full four-year scholarships to the children of an Ohio officer fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call.More >>
A 20-year-old man accused of threatening a shooting at an Ohio high school has been charged with inducing panic and held on $50,000 bond.More >>
A 20-year-old man accused of threatening a shooting at an Ohio high school has been charged with inducing panic and held on $50,000 bond.More >>
Authorities say a suspected stolen car fleeing police in a high-speed chase crashed into a tree in Cleveland, killing two people in the vehicle.More >>
Authorities say a suspected stolen car fleeing police in a high-speed chase crashed into a tree in Cleveland, killing two people in the vehicle.More >>
Actor Michael Keaton is slated to give the commencement address at Ohio's Kent State University.More >>
Actor Michael Keaton is slated to give the commencement address at Ohio's Kent State University.More >>
An eastern Pennsylvania college says six people have been charged in the stabbing last month of a student.More >>
An eastern Pennsylvania college says six people have been charged in the stabbing last month of a student.More >>