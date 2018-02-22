Viral threat brings police to Salem, Shenango schools - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Viral threat brings police to Salem, Shenango schools

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect

Several Valley school districts are among those around the country responding to a threat that has gone viral on social media from North Carolina to Oregon.

Salem school officials say that the police department will have officers at schools throughout today following the post which directs the threat to an entity only described as “SHS”.

The Shenango Township Police Department in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania also addresses the threat on its Facebook page saying the threat has been circulating since Monday and originated from a Facebook profile of “Ray Andres.

Shenango Police say the threat was directed towards Springfield High School in Springfield, Ohio.

The only Springfield High School actually located in a town named Springfield, Ohio is 45 miles west of Columbus.

The Springfield High School in Mahoning County is in New Middletown, which is located in Springfield Township.

There are also Springfield High Schools in several Ohio communities including Holland and Akron.

Although the Shenango Township Police Department says its investigation has determined that there are no threats to students, they say they will increase patrols and police presence around the local schools.

Salem Schools Superintendent Joe Shivers says police and the school district's technology team are working with Facebook to trace the source of the threat which was passed on to police by concerned citizens.

“This is not a credible threat to the students and staff of Salem High School,” says Shivers. “Nevertheless, the Salem Police Department will have officers at the high school throughout the day.”

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • US doing little to combat Russia meddling in next elections

    US doing little to combat Russia meddling in next elections

    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:28 AM EST2018-02-22 14:28:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats in Washington. The Russians are going to try it again...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats in Washington. The Russians are going to try it again...
    Even as elections near, US has done little to aggressively combat the kinds of Russian meddling that was recently unmasked in federal court.More >>
    Even as elections near, US has done little to aggressively combat the kinds of Russian meddling that was recently unmasked in federal court.More >>

  • Crews used boats to help residents amid Midwest flooding

    Crews used boats to help residents amid Midwest flooding

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:10 AM EST2018-02-22 13:10:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). A motorist stops to clear ice from his wipers along I-70 near Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. The area is under a winter weather advisory.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). A motorist stops to clear ice from his wipers along I-70 near Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. The area is under a winter weather advisory.
    Several states could see severe flooding and other weather-related problems amid a storm system that has brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains.More >>
    Several states could see severe flooding and other weather-related problems amid a storm system that has brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains.More >>

  • Trump Jr: 'Nonsense' that family's profiting from presidency

    Trump Jr: 'Nonsense' that family's profiting from presidency

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:15 AM EST2018-02-22 07:15:49 GMT
    Donald Trump Jr. says any talk that his family is profiting from his father's presidency is "nonsense" as he kicked off a highly publicized visit to India to promote real estate deals that bear his family's name.More >>
    Donald Trump Jr. says any talk that his family is profiting from his father's presidency is "nonsense" as he kicked off a highly publicized visit to India to promote real estate deals that bear his family's name.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms