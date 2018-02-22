Viral threat brings police to Salem, Shenango schools

Several Valley school districts are among those around the country responding to a threat that has gone viral on social media from North Carolina to Oregon.

Salem school officials say that the police department will have officers at schools throughout today following the post which directs the threat to an entity only described as “SHS”.

The Shenango Township Police Department in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania also addresses the threat on its Facebook page saying the threat has been circulating since Monday and originated from a Facebook profile of “Ray Andres.

Shenango Police say the threat was directed towards Springfield High School in Springfield, Ohio.

The only Springfield High School actually located in a town named Springfield, Ohio is 45 miles west of Columbus.

The Springfield High School in Mahoning County is in New Middletown, which is located in Springfield Township.

There are also Springfield High Schools in several Ohio communities including Holland and Akron.

Although the Shenango Township Police Department says its investigation has determined that there are no threats to students, they say they will increase patrols and police presence around the local schools.

Salem Schools Superintendent Joe Shivers says police and the school district's technology team are working with Facebook to trace the source of the threat which was passed on to police by concerned citizens.

“This is not a credible threat to the students and staff of Salem High School,” says Shivers. “Nevertheless, the Salem Police Department will have officers at the high school throughout the day.”