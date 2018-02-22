Sleepwalking student causes school to cancel classes

The Thursday morning commute took longer than expected for some drivers in Trumbull County.More >>
Several Valley school districts are among those around the country responding to a threat that has gone viral on social media from North Carolina to Oregon.More >>
It's still winter but the Trumbull County Department of Job and Family Services is already preparing for its summer youth jobs program.More >>
A request by Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Legislature to stop a new congressional map from being implemented is now in the hands of the nation's highest court.More >>
A candidate for state treasurer says the office should determine the impacts of prison privatization on Ohio taxpayers.More >>
A Pennsylvania middle school canceled classes after a sleepwalking student was found inside the building.More >>
An 8-year-old Ohio boy who had an unloaded gun in his backpack has told police he brought the weapon to his elementary school because he thought another student was going to hurt him.More >>
A Pennsylvania community college has temporarily closed all of its campuses, citing a threat of violence.More >>
Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old for stabbing a school security officer in Ohio.More >>
An Ohio university has offered full four-year scholarships to the children of an Ohio officer fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call.More >>
A 20-year-old man accused of threatening a shooting at an Ohio high school has been charged with inducing panic and held on $50,000 bond.More >>
Authorities say a suspected stolen car fleeing police in a high-speed chase crashed into a tree in Cleveland, killing two people in the vehicle.More >>
Actor Michael Keaton is slated to give the commencement address at Ohio's Kent State University.More >>
An eastern Pennsylvania college says six people have been charged in the stabbing last month of a student.More >>
Amazon has announced plans to create another 125 technology jobs in Pittsburgh, more than doubling its current tech workforce in the city.More >>
