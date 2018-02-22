Application dates set for Trumbull summer youth jobs - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Jobs pay $8.50 per hour

Application dates set for Trumbull summer youth jobs

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

It's still winter but the Trumbull County Department of Job and Family Services is already preparing for its summer youth jobs program.

Applications will be accepted starting next month for the program which serves economically disadvantaged Trumbull County youth between the ages of 14 and 24.

The program will run from June 11 to August 4, 2018.

Those selected to take part will be paid $8.50 per hour and will work 20-30 hours per week.

Applicants must apply in person and be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian if under age 18.

Those applicants aged 18 and older who are not attending high school must be a custodial or non-custodial parent.

The following documentation must be presented at the time of application:

Social Security Card

Driver's License or State ID

Birth Certificate

Proof of residence (rent receipt, letter or bill indicating name and current address)

Proof of total gross household income for the past 30 days (pay stubs, food stamps, unemployment, Social Security printouts)

School attendance records

Applications will be accepted at the Trumbull County Department of Job and Family Services, 280 North Park Avenue, on the following dates between the hours of 9 am and 10:30 am:

  • Saturday, March 10
  • Saturday, March 24
  • Saturday,April 14
  • Saturday, April 28
  • Saturday, May 19

For more information call (330) 675-2181

