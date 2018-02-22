Two truck crash slows I-80 traffic in Liberty - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two truck crash slows I-80 traffic in Liberty

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

The Thursday morning commute took longer than expected for some drivers in Trumbull County.

Westbound traffic became snarled on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township after a tractor-trailer rear-ended another tractor-trailer at around 8 am.

There were no reports of injuries.

State Troopers were investigating several other accidents at around the same time in Trumbull County.

Two cars crashed on the Ohio Turnpike.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported some slippery road conditions in northern Trumbull County.

