H.S. basketball scores (2/21/18)

LeBron James says leave the NBA playoffs alone.

LeBron James says leave the NBA playoffs alone.

LeBron opposed to possible plan to change NBA playoff format

LeBron opposed to possible plan to change NBA playoff format

The Americans' gold medal drought in women's hockey _ finally _ is over.

The Americans' gold medal drought in women's hockey _ finally _ is over.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

US women beat Canada for gold in a 3-2 shootout thriller

US women beat Canada for gold in a 3-2 shootout thriller

The Cleveland Indians have agreed to a minor league contract with free agent reliever Carlos Torres, who could fill a bullpen opening.

The Cleveland Indians have agreed to a minor league contract with free agent reliever Carlos Torres, who could fill a bullpen opening.

Indians, reliever Carlos Torres have agreement on minor deal

Indians, reliever Carlos Torres have agreement on minor deal

Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points and No. 14 Ohio State defeated Northwestern 88-54 on Wednesday night, moving the Buckeyes closer to at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points and No. 14 Ohio State defeated Northwestern 88-54 on Wednesday night, moving the Buckeyes closer to at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.

No. 14 Ohio State women step closer to at least a title tie

No. 14 Ohio State women step closer to at least a title tie

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila). United States' skip John Shuster reacts after defeating Canada during the men's curling semi-final match at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. United States won.

The United States men's curling team will compete for a gold medal against Sweden after knocking out their Canadian opponents 5-3 in a tense semifinals showdown. More >>