H.S. basketball scores (2/21/18)

Girls' Basketball Playoffs 

Girard 39 Mineral Ridge 65 

East Palestine 25 Canton Central Catholic 59

Campbell 40 Crestview 65

Springfield 42 United 45

Labrae 41 Berkshire 45 OT 

Wellsville 32 Lordstown 47

Lowellville 28 Lisbon 52 

Sebring 24 Valley Christian 65 

Southern Local 34 Leetonia 32 

Richmond Heights 53 Mathews 59 

Newbury 30 Warren JFK 49

Windham 39 Chalker 40 

Fairport Harbor 22 Badger 59 

Ashtabula St. John's 36 Maplewood 43

