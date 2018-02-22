Crash closes Route 11 NB in Beaver Twp

Officials say one woman has been taken to the hospital after a crash in the northbound lanes of Route 11 in Beaver Township.

State troopers say a woman driving a car told them that she lost control of her car because of the weather shortly before 10:30 am Thursday.

Troopers on the scene say they are still investigating, however it appears that the woman's car "clipped" the tractor-trailer, before veering off the road and into the trees.

Officials say it is unclear at this time if the woman was attempting to pass the semi at the time.

Traffic was stopped three miles south of the Route 224 exit in Canfield for about 40 minutes.

One lane of traffic has begun to move. Troopers say they expect the other lane will be reopened shortly.

Authorities say the woman was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

The State Highway Patrol has not yet released her identity.

