Latest casino license granted 250 miles from Mercer County

The latest location for a proposed mini-casino in Pennsylvania is 250 miles from Mercer County, where officials first learned that they were the chosen site, only to find out later they were not.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Thursday announced it was awarding a category four casino license to Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment.

The company plans to spend $8.1 million to build a casino within a fifteen-mile radius of South Newton, Pennsylvania, Cumberland County. The area is 40 miles southwest of Harrisburg.

The latest bid replaces one made Wednesday by Las Vegas Sands to build a $9.9 million gaming facility within a fifteen-mile radius of Hempfield Township in northern Mercer County.

The Gaming Control Board rescinded its approval of the Mercer County bid after discovering that a portion of the radius intruded on the area awarded to Mount Airy, which intends to put a casino somewhere within a fifteen-mile radius of New Castle.

There's still hope for those who want to gamble in Mercer County. A portion of the Lawrence County bid includes part of southern Mercer County.

There are still six more licenses to auction off.

As a Category 4 Casino (mini-casino), the location will be allowed to operate between 300 and 750 slot machines and pay an additional $2.5 million to operate 30 table games.

The casino will then have the ability after one year to petition the Gaming Control Board to add 10 more table games.