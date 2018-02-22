Traffic light planned for Mahoning Avenue and Victoria Road in A - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Traffic light planned for Mahoning Avenue and Victoria Road in Austintown

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Plans are in the works to put a stop light along a busy stretch of road in Austintown Township.

The Mahoning County Commissioners on Thursday voted to seek bids on a project to place a traffic signal at Mahoning Avenue and Victoria Road.

County Engineer Pat Ginnetti tells 21 News that the traffic light is needed because of a large number of trucks traveling to and from the industrial park along Victoria Road.

Ginnetti says the project also calls for moving the curbs so trucks have a larger radius in which to turn.

According to traffic counts from the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, more than 3,000 cars and trucks travel on that stretch of Victoria Road each day.

As many as 13,000 vehicles use that portion of Mahoning Avenue daily.

Ginnetti hopes to complete the project this year.

