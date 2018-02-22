Gunman opens fire on van, killing driver and injuring 5 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Gunman opens fire on van, killing driver and injuring 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a gunman opened fire on a van in Philadelphia, killing the 23-year-old driver and injuring five others.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the northern end of the city. At least five gunshots struck the driver's side of the van, causing the female driver to lose control and crash into a building.

The woman was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. Her five passengers, including two women in their 20s, and two girls and one boy between the ages of 2 and 6, were also injured in the crash.

Police say the five passengers have been hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the scene. No arrests have been made.

