Check out Hunger campaign begins at Valley Sparkle markets

In the continuing fight to reduce hunger in the Valley, the Second Harvest Food Bank and Sparkle Markets are teaming up to feed hungry families in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties.

From now through March 31st, customers at Sparkle can tear off a $1, $5 or $10 coupon available at the register that will be added to their grocery bill as part of the Harvest for Hunger Campaign.

According to the Second Harvest Food Bank, customers can also donate non-perishable food items by placing them in the collection bin at the front of the stores.

A release says that last year, Sparkle Markets raised $13,415 through the donation coupons, which enabled the Food Bank to distribute $147,565 worth of food to people right here in the Mahoning Valley.

"We greatly appreciate the continued support of Sparkle Markets through this campaign, in addition to their year-round food donations and participation in other special events that help provide food to those in need in our community," said Michael Iberis, executive director, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Harvest for Hunger is one of the largest annual, community-wide food and funds drives in the nation and takes place in 21 counties in northeast Ohio. All of the funds raised and food collected in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties will remain in our communities.

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley reportedly provides food to those in need through 148 programs provided by hunger-relief organizations, which include church pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, shelters for battered women, and after-school programs.