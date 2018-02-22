Check out Hunger campaign begins at Valley Sparkle markets - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Check out Hunger campaign begins at Valley Sparkle markets

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

In the continuing fight to reduce hunger in the Valley, the Second Harvest Food Bank and Sparkle Markets are teaming up to feed hungry families in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties.  

From now through March 31st, customers at Sparkle can tear off a $1, $5 or $10 coupon available at the register that will be added to their grocery bill as part of the Harvest for Hunger Campaign.   

According to the Second Harvest Food Bank, customers can also donate non-perishable food items by placing them in the collection bin at the front of the stores. 

A release says that last year, Sparkle Markets raised $13,415 through the donation coupons, which enabled the Food Bank to distribute $147,565 worth of food to people right here in the Mahoning Valley.

"We greatly appreciate the continued support of Sparkle Markets through this campaign, in addition to their year-round food donations and participation in other special events that help provide food to those in need in our community," said Michael Iberis, executive director, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Harvest for Hunger is one of the largest annual, community-wide food and funds drives in the nation and takes place in 21 counties in northeast Ohio.  All of the funds raised and food collected in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties will remain in our communities. 

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley reportedly provides food to those in need through 148 programs provided by hunger-relief organizations, which include church pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, shelters for battered women, and after-school programs.  

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Again the question: Could armed teachers stop shootings?

    Again the question: Could armed teachers stop shootings?

    Thursday, February 22 2018 3:48 PM EST2018-02-22 20:48:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). From left, President Donald Trump, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student students Carson Abt, and Ariana Klein, listen as Carson's father Frederick Abt, speaks during a listening session with high school students, teac...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). From left, President Donald Trump, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student students Carson Abt, and Ariana Klein, listen as Carson's father Frederick Abt, speaks during a listening session with high school students, teac...
    In the aftermath of yet another mass shooting inside a school, Trump says that if one of the victims had been armed "he would have shot and that would have been the end of it.".More >>
    In the aftermath of yet another mass shooting inside a school, Trump says that if one of the victims had been armed "he would have shot and that would have been the end of it.".More >>

  • Want an evening out with Trump Jr? You're probably too late

    Want an evening out with Trump Jr? You're probably too late

    Thursday, February 22 2018 3:47 PM EST2018-02-22 20:47:56 GMT
    (AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...(AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>

  • US doing little to combat Russia meddling in next elections

    US doing little to combat Russia meddling in next elections

    Thursday, February 22 2018 3:37 PM EST2018-02-22 20:37:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats in Washington. The Russians are going to try it again...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats in Washington. The Russians are going to try it again...
    Even as elections near, US has done little to aggressively combat the kinds of Russian meddling that was recently unmasked in federal court.More >>
    Even as elections near, US has done little to aggressively combat the kinds of Russian meddling that was recently unmasked in federal court.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms