Hubbard students write letters to school shooting survivors

By Matt Stone, Reporter
HUBBARD, Ohio -

People from all over America are reacting to the school shooting in Parkland Florida with sadness and anger.
Thursday, students from one valley school took their feelings on the tragedy to paper and sent them directly to the survivors.

"Today we have a hope that our nation can grow stronger so that nothing like this will ever happen again..."
That's Hubbard Freshman Chase Powell who read part of a letter he wrote to Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida.  
He's just one of dozens of students who wrote personal, hand written letters to the survivors of the school shooting there.

"We should cherish our lives and encourage others and always be positive to others because we never know what's going on in people's homes. We have to go forward with our lives and be positive about it," said Powell.

That shooting is on the minds of teenagers from all over America.  Children asking...what if that were us?  
Hubbard teacher Chris Moriarty got the idea when he saw a Twitter post from a Stoneman Douglas teacher asking for letters for when the students there come back to school next week.  

"I'd like them to receive them and to realize that people have their back. Have them realize that we are with you. And while we know what happened through tragedy can come something positive," said Moriarty.

Messages of hope for those who may need it the most because this tragedy changed their lives forever.

