Five teenagers charged after being overheard talking about shooting plans

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
ALLIANCE, Ohio -

Five students, all 15 years old, from Alliance, are going before a judge on a misdemeanor charge of Making A False Alarm.  If convicted they each could spend up to six months in juvenile detention and pay up to a $1,000 fine.

Alliance Police arrested all five students on February 21, 2018, at Alliance High School after an investigation.

The group was overheard by other students discussing what allegedly sounded like plans to conduct a shooting at the school.

Police tell 21 News that the alarmed students immediately alerted school administrators who quickly contacted police.

School officials and police detained the group and immediately began an investigation.  No immediate threat was found.

According to Sergeant Michael Marian with the Alliance Police, it was soon learned that the group had been openly discussing the plan at a lunch table, and had been communicating by phone apps for several weeks, discussing details of the plan. 

Sgt. Yarian says after a lengthy investigation it has been determined that the entire thing was a prank by the group.

21 News questioned how police could be sure that this was a joke or a prank?  Sgt. Yarian said detectives spent an extensive amount of time interviewing each student and no weapons were found and there were no plots or plans found in writing.

All five juveniles were arrested and taken to Fair crest Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are trying to obtain search warrants for the electronic devices of each student involved.

