Youngstown couple charged in death of 16-month-old

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Previous mugshot of Joshua Essad Previous mugshot of Joshua Essad
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown couple is facing manslaughter charges after the death of a 16-month of girl. 

32-year-old Joshua Essad and 31-year-old Sara Loth were indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County Grand Jury. 

The duo faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and endangering children. 

According to the indictment, the 16-month-old, Isabelle Essad, died as a result of Essad and Loth "committing or attempting to commit a felony". 

The indictment does not reveal the cause of death of the child. However, our print partner The Vindicator reports that the coroner's office has said that the cause of the child's death was "carfentanyl toxicity". 

Essad and Loth have not yet been booked into the Mahoning County Jail. 

Involuntary manslaughter is a felony of the first degree, and if convicted, carries a mandatory prison sentence under Ohio law. 

21 News is working to learn more about the incident. Check back to wfmj.com for updates. 
 

    •   
