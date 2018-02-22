Caretaker accused of stealing $7,000 in checks from Alzheimer's - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Caretaker accused of stealing $7,000 in checks from Alzheimer's patient

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Mahoning County Grand Jury has indicted a woman who was allegedly in charge of caring for an elderly Alzheimer's patient. 

50-year-old Sebrina Herliska was indicted Thursday on one count of theft from an elderly. 

According to the indictment the charges stem from a period of time from May 2017 through September, when Herliska was reportedly caring for a 73-year-old Boardman woman. 

A police report filed on September 23rd says that a family member of the victim went to the Boardman Police Department to report that a caretaker had stolen his mother's checks. 

The report says that the man told police he had contact Comfort Keeper's to find someone to help care for his mother after she became ill. 

According to police, the victim's family noticed her bank account was running low, then found that eighteen checks were missing from three different checkbooks. 

The victim's family stated that some of the checks were reportedly made out to Herliska. 

In all, the report says Herliska stole approximately $7,070 from the victim's accounts. 

Herliska was arrested in December but has since been released. 

