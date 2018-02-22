Indictment: Caretaker stole $7,000 from Boardman Alzheimer patie - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Indictment: Caretaker stole $7,000 from Boardman Alzheimer patient

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Mahoning County Grand Jury has indicted a woman who was allegedly in charge of caring for an elderly Alzheimer's patient. 

50-year-old Sebrina Herliska was indicted Thursday on one count of theft from an elderly. 

According to the indictment the charges stem from a period of time from May 2017 through September, when Herliska was reportedly caring for a 73-year-old Boardman woman. 

A police report filed on September 23rd says that a family member of the victim went to the Boardman Police Department to report that a caretaker had stolen his mother's checks. 

The report says that the man told police he had contact Comfort Keeper's to find someone to help care for his mother after she became ill. 

According to police, the victim's family noticed her bank account was running low, then found that eighteen checks were missing from three different checkbooks. 

The victim's family stated that some of the checks were reportedly made out to Herliska. 

In all, the report says Herliska stole approximately $7,070 from the victim's accounts. 

Herliska was arrested in December but has since been released. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Indian partners hawk dinner talk with Trump Jr for $39,000

    Indian partners hawk dinner talk with Trump Jr for $39,000

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:27 AM EST2018-02-23 08:27:27 GMT
    (AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...(AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>

  • Florida executes inmate; Texas, Alabama executions halted

    Florida executes inmate; Texas, Alabama executions halted

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:59 AM EST2018-02-23 06:59:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/File). This photo combo shows death row immates, from left, Thomas Whitaker from Texas, Doyle Lee Hamm from Alabama, and Eric Scott Branch from Florida. Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night. If they are carrie...(AP Photo/File). This photo combo shows death row immates, from left, Thomas Whitaker from Texas, Doyle Lee Hamm from Alabama, and Eric Scott Branch from Florida. Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night. If they are carrie...
    Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night.More >>
    Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night.More >>

  • Book Trump? Interest groups press case at his properties

    Book Trump? Interest groups press case at his properties

    Friday, February 23 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-02-23 05:30:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Donald Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to inf...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Donald Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to inf...
    Quid pro Trump? Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to influence his administration.More >>
    Quid pro Trump? Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to influence his administration.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms