Kinsman man killed walking across four-lane road in Florida - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Kinsman man killed walking across four-lane road in Florida

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Palatka, FL -

Officials say an Ohio man was killed while crossing a four-lane road in Florida on Friday.

Authorities say he was struck by a car crossing U.S. 17 in Palatka.

Troopers say 73-year-old Steve Kintz of Kinsman was crossing the road at Fourth Street around 7 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. 

Kintz was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. 

Investigators say the 49-year-old driver from Palatka stopped and has cooperated with authorities. 

