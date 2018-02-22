Kinsman man killed walking across four-lane road in Florida

Officials say an Ohio man was killed while crossing a four-lane road in Florida on Friday.

Authorities say he was struck by a car crossing U.S. 17 in Palatka.

Troopers say 73-year-old Steve Kintz of Kinsman was crossing the road at Fourth Street around 7 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.

Kintz was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the 49-year-old driver from Palatka stopped and has cooperated with authorities.