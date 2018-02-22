Ohio man killed walking across four-lane road in Florida - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio man killed walking across four-lane road in Florida

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Palatka, FL -

Officials say an Ohio man was killed while crossing a four-lane road in Florida on Friday.

Authorities say he was struck by a car crossing U.S. 17 in Palatka.

Troopers say 73-year-old Steve Kintz of Kinsman was crossing the road at fourth street around 7 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. 

Kintz was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. 

Investigators say the 49-year-old driver from Palatka stopped and was cooperated with authorities. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Book Trump? Interest groups press case at his properties

    Book Trump? Interest groups press case at his properties

    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:57 PM EST2018-02-23 00:57:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Donald Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to inf...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Donald Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to inf...
    Quid pro Trump? Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to influence his administration.More >>
    Quid pro Trump? Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to influence his administration.More >>

  • Trump comments points to deep divisions over arming teachers

    Trump comments points to deep divisions over arming teachers

    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-02-23 00:56:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). From left, President Donald Trump, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student students Carson Abt, and Ariana Klein, listen as Carson's father Frederick Abt, speaks during a listening session with high school students, teac...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). From left, President Donald Trump, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student students Carson Abt, and Ariana Klein, listen as Carson's father Frederick Abt, speaks during a listening session with high school students, teac...
    In the aftermath of yet another mass shooting inside a school, Trump says that if one of the victims had been armed "he would have shot and that would have been the end of it.".More >>
    In the aftermath of yet another mass shooting inside a school, Trump says that if one of the victims had been armed "he would have shot and that would have been the end of it.".More >>

  • Want an evening out with Trump Jr? You're probably too late

    Want an evening out with Trump Jr? You're probably too late

    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:49 PM EST2018-02-23 00:49:15 GMT
    (AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...(AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms