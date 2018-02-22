Police: Two indicted after trying to fill counterfeit prescripti - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Two indicted after trying to fill counterfeit prescriptions

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
NILES, Ohio -

Two women have been indicted for allegedly trying to fill counterfeit prescriptions at local pharmacies.

Police say 21-year-old Alexandria Delgado, of Indiana, and 23-year-old Betty Woodlock, of Chicago, Illinois, were arrested last month after police received calls from the Giant Eagle Pharmacy in Niles. 

The pharmacy called police after a Delgado went into the store, attempting to fill a prescription.

The pharmacy reportedly told police that they believed the prescription was a fake, due to information that had been issued in a bulletin from the corporate office. 

Police say they waited at the pharmacy for Delgado to pick up the prescriptions. 

The report states Delgado attempted to purchase cough syrup containing codeine and an antibiotic, at which point officers say they placed her under arrest. 

Police say Woodlock was sitting in a running car and watched Delgado get put into a police cruiser when she allegedly quickly drove off. 

Police say they f pulled her over in the Family Video lot on North Main Street.

The report says that officers found several bottles of cough syrup with codeine in the car, along with prescriptions for cough syrup and antibiotics made out to different patients bearing the forged signature of a doctor, claiming to be "Dr. Gregory Zinni", and a list of local pharmacies written on hotel stationery. 

Delgado and Woodlock have both been charged with six counts of illegal processing of drug documents and two counts of deception to obtain dangerous drugs.

