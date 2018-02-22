Youngstown woman indicted for alleged gun threat at nursing home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown woman indicted for alleged gun threat at nursing home

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown woman has been indicted for inducing panic, assault and aggravated menacing at a local nursing home. 

Authorities say 55-year-old Celeste Curry allegedly made a gun threat at Park Center Nursing Home on October 26.

According to the police report, a nurse was answering Curry's phone calls but was unable to hear her on the other line and hung up. The nurse told police Curry showed up to the nurse's station at Park Center Nursing Home demanding to know who was on the other line.

The nurse reported to police that Curry punched her in the face after a short altercation.

Several residents told police Curry was yelling "I'm going home to get my gun, I'll be back."

Police say the facility had to go on lockdown.

Curry has been indicted on two counts of inducing panic, one count of assault and one count of aggravated menacing.

