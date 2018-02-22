School removes posters showing body silhouettes, crime tape

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

West Virginia teachers launch first statewide walked since 1990, complaining of low pay and benefits.

(AP Photo/John Raby). Jennifer Hanner, a first-year teacher from Harts, W.Va., center, holds a sign Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, outside the state Senate chambers at the Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Teachers statewide went on strike Thursday over pay and b...

A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

The California Senate is preparing to debate punishment for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.

(AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are c...

Trump wants to ban bump stocks; ATF doesn't know if it can

A display of posters with silhouettes of bodies surrounded by crime scene tape depicting an Ohio high school's sports victories over its rivals has been removed from the school.

Belmont High School in Dayton on Tuesday removed the display, which was put up in a building hallway over the weekend. The display included names of rival teams and phrases such as "Let the bodies hit the floor" and "Cap those Cougars."

Some parents had said they thought the display was inappropriate and too suggestive of gun violence.

Dayton schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli says she had the display removed as soon as she learned of it Tuesday. She calls the posters inappropriate but says she doesn't believe anyone was advocating violence.

