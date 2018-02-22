Jackson Township explosion ruled accidental - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Jackson Township explosion ruled accidental

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Mahoning County, Ohio -

The State Fire Marshal has ruled an explosion in Jackson Township accidental. 

Officials have been investigating an explosion that occurred on Pritchard Ohltown Road around 8 a.m. on January 28.

According to reports, an explosion came from a car and spread to the garage and home. Investigators say acetylene tanks in the back of the car were the source of the explosion.

Authorities say the two victims, 49-year-old Lisa Daniels and 51-year-old Paul Daniels were injured in the explosion. 

Investigators say acetylene tanks mixed with pure oxygen in a cutting torch assembly, the flame can theoretically reach over 5,700°F. 

The Fire Chief says the acetylene tanks and oxygen may have been improperly transported and stored

According to the State Fire Marshal's report, Paul Daniels said he purchased a torch set from the Knights Consignment Auction in Mineral Ridge. The set contained one acetylene bottle, one oxygen bottle, gauges, hoses, torches, and tips.

Paul reported he remote-started the vehicle from inside the house. He went to remove the set from the back of the car.

According to reports, the explosion happened when he unlocked the trunk door with the key fob.

The explosion was so great it knocked pieces of metal and glass across the yard.

Fire investigators placed a yellow flag next to each piece of metal, glass, and debris that landed across the wooded yard.

The back trunk hood landed 50 feet away from the home and was lodged 30 feet high in a tree. The vehicle's windshield landed on the other side of the home.

Lordstown and Milton Township assisted Jackson Township in battling the flames. 

