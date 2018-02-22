East Liverpool flooding; warning residents to leave

The city of East Liverpool Office of Public Safety and Service is telling residents near the Ohio River to begin finding alternate shelter.

The Office says the National Weather Service is predicting significant amounts of rain over the next 72 hours, which will result in major flooding in areas along the Ohio River and the low lying areas of the city.

Safety Service Director Brian Allen tells 21 News this is a worst case scenario and they wanted to let the public know with plenty of notice.

"The NWS is advising us that we could see 5 to 7 inches of rain which would be devastating," said Allen.

Officials are telling those residents to seek alternative shelter beginning Sunday evening, until further notice.

Allen says many businesses will also be affected and they are being advised to enact flood plans and take precautionary steps.

This storm is expected to be as severe as the 2004 flooding, if not worse, according to the National Weather Service.

The Office says these predictions are early, but the National Weather Service has a high confidence in them.

Officials say they will update residents as the storm approaches.