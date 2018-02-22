East Liverpool flooding; warning residents to leave - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

East Liverpool flooding; warning residents to leave

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
Connect
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -

The city of East Liverpool Office of Public Safety and Service is telling residents near the Ohio River to begin finding alternate shelter. 

The Office says the National Weather Service is predicting significant amounts of rain over the next 72 hours, which will result in major flooding in areas along the Ohio River and the low lying areas of the city.

Safety Service Director Brian Allen tells 21 News this is a worst case scenario and they wanted to let the public know with plenty of notice.

"The NWS is advising us that we could see 5 to 7 inches of rain which would be devastating," said Allen.

Officials are telling those residents to seek alternative shelter beginning Sunday evening, until further notice. 

Allen says many businesses will also be affected and they are being advised to enact flood plans and take precautionary steps.

This storm is expected to be as severe as the 2004 flooding, if not worse, according to the National Weather Service. 

The Office says these predictions are early, but the National Weather Service has a high confidence in them.

Officials say they will update residents as the storm approaches.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Book Trump? Interest groups press case at his properties

    Book Trump? Interest groups press case at his properties

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:26 PM EST2018-02-23 04:26:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Donald Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to inf...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Donald Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to inf...
    Quid pro Trump? Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to influence his administration.More >>
    Quid pro Trump? Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to influence his administration.More >>

  • Indian partners hawk dinner talk with Trump Jr for $39,000

    Indian partners hawk dinner talk with Trump Jr for $39,000

    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:16 PM EST2018-02-23 02:16:09 GMT
    (AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...(AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>

  • Trump comments points to deep divisions over arming teachers

    Trump comments points to deep divisions over arming teachers

    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-02-23 00:56:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). From left, President Donald Trump, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student students Carson Abt, and Ariana Klein, listen as Carson's father Frederick Abt, speaks during a listening session with high school students, teac...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). From left, President Donald Trump, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student students Carson Abt, and Ariana Klein, listen as Carson's father Frederick Abt, speaks during a listening session with high school students, teac...
    In the aftermath of yet another mass shooting inside a school, Trump says that if one of the victims had been armed "he would have shot and that would have been the end of it.".More >>
    In the aftermath of yet another mass shooting inside a school, Trump says that if one of the victims had been armed "he would have shot and that would have been the end of it.".More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • GOP congressmen challenge new Pennsylvania district map

    GOP congressmen challenge new Pennsylvania district map

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:57 PM EST2018-02-23 04:57:54 GMT
    Pa Supreme Court draws a 'much more competitive' district mapPa Supreme Court draws a 'much more competitive' district map
    A request by Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Legislature to stop a new congressional map from being implemented is now in the hands of the nation's highest court.More >>
    A request by Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Legislature to stop a new congressional map from being implemented is now in the hands of the nation's highest court.More >>

  • US women beat Canada for gold in a 3-2 shootout thriller

    US women beat Canada for gold in a 3-2 shootout thriller

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:56 PM EST2018-02-23 04:56:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.
    The Americans' gold medal drought in women's hockey _ finally _ is over.More >>
    The Americans' gold medal drought in women's hockey _ finally _ is over.More >>

  • Physicians, lawmaker concerned about insurer's ER visit policy

    Physicians, lawmaker concerned about insurer's ER visit policy

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:12 PM EST2018-02-23 04:12:24 GMT

    A relatively new policy by one of the largest health insurance companies in the country has caught the attention of a local lawmaker and a group of emergency physicians. If you're covered by Anthem, your emergency room visit could be denied if you're receiving care for a non-emergency.

    More >>

    A relatively new policy by one of the largest health insurance companies in the country has caught the attention of a local lawmaker and a group of emergency physicians. If you're covered by Anthem, your emergency room visit could be denied if you're receiving care for a non-emergency.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms