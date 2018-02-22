Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman fights to keep Trumbull County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman fights to keep Trumbull County voters

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
HOWLAND, Ohio -

In 2016, Trumbull County crossed over from Democrat to Republican when they voted in President Donald Trump. Now, the challenge to keep those voters red is up to the Ohio Party Chairwoman. 

"It's not about me, it's about our Republican candidates," said Jane Timken.

Timken took on the reigns as Ohio's Republican Party Chairman just a couple weeks before President Trump's inauguration.

Timken said she has put about 40-thousand miles on her vehicle this year. Thursday her travels brought her to Trumbull County for the local party's Lincoln Day Dinner.

"This is the hot bed of where a lot of those Democratic voters voted for Trump. Now my job is to keep them voting Republican," said Timken.

By being in Trumbull County, she's working with local party leaders to help their candidates and recruit others.

"I'd love to have (Congressman) Tim Ryan find some other line of work," said Timken. "I'd love to see and encourage more Republicans to step up and run in Trumbull County because I think they could win."

Another slot she has her eye on for a Republican is Senator Sherrod Brown's seat.

"17 of the 24 counties that voted for Sherrod Brown in 2012 went for Trump and that's where I'm focused," said Timken.

And of course, there is the Governor's job. The Ohio Republican Party has endorsed Mike Dewine and Jon Husted.

"That's a great leadership team, they have proven records of success for Ohioans," said Timken. 
 

