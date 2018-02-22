Boardman celebrates civic stars at Community Awards Dinner

The Boardman Civic Association awarded civic stars at the annual Community Awards Dinner Thursday evening.

The special dinner was held at the Lariccia Family Community Center in Boardman Park.

Five awards were given out at the dinner and the winners this year, were well-known to many residents.

Rob Fellman of Boardman Subaru was the winner of Business Person of the Year Award.

Bill and Karen Veri were awarded the Community Service Award.

Jack Nichols, retired Boardman Police Chief was awarded the Citizen of the Year Award.

Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley Campus was the winner of the Best New Building Award.

The new coffee shop, High Octane Coffee, won the Best Remodel/Renovation Award.