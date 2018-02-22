Austintown Growth Foundation inducts 3 men into township's Hall of Fame

The Austintown Growth Foundation inducted three people into the township's Hall of Fame on Thursday evening at Rachel's Restaurant.

The Hall of fame was created as a way to recognize those who demonstrate exemplary service to the community.

The foundation inducted John Facemyer, Kenneth Jakubec, and Jeffrey Toth.

John Facemyer served two years in the Vietnam War, then settled in Austintown and worked for General Motors for 40 years. Township officials say Facemyer was an officer at the American Legion Austintown Memorial Post 301 and a member of the Austintown Lions Club.

Kenneth Jakubec was a sergeant with Marine Helicopter Squadron One, that flies the President of the United States.

Jakubec was recognized Thursday night for serving on Austintown's Board of Education for 16 years. He was Vice President and President of the Board, where he implemented great changes in Austintown schools. Jakubec also serves on the Strategic Planning Committee for Austintown Schools.

Jeffrey Toth is a Detective Sergeant for Austintown Police Department. Toth was recognized during the event as the first officer to present the D.A.R.E. program to students in Austintown School District.

In addition to the D.A.R.E. program, Toth investigates property crimes and promotes crime prevention in the township.

Three businesses were also given Image Awards during the event.

The Image Award was created by the Foundation to honor Austintown Businesses that have enhanced the image of Austintown Township by their years of existence, outstanding facilities, excellent products and extraordinary service to the residents.

The businesses that have received the award are Carol Fye and Advanced Marking & Printing, Bob Bowers and Monica Roth for Mr. B's Tippecanoe House, and Charly's Restaurant.