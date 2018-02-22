Mercer County CIRT Team hosts Active Shooter class

Mercer County Critical Incident (CIRT) response Team hosted a public forum to serve as a guide to surviving a violent active shooter encounter.

Various topics have been covered throughout the last few days as part of the Public Safety week.

On Thursday evening, everyone learned about a tactic called "Fight or Flight" at The Lake at Jefferson in Mercer.

"So it's either flight or fight. We are trying to use those body receptors, that natural reaction that we have to act during an active shooter" stated Sheriff Gary Hartman. "So that I don't submit, So that I don't give up. So I'm either getting away from that danger or fighting my way out of that danger."

Two survivors from the Las Vegas Route 91 Concert. Corry and Carol Fenton of Hermitage, were just inches away from bullets being fired into the crowd.

They shared their survival tactics from the night they say was like being in a war zone.