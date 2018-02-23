UPDATE: SUV was traveling wrong way in 711 triple fatal crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATE: SUV was traveling wrong way in 711 triple fatal crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Sources tell 21 News the SUV involved in a crash that killed a woman and two children early Friday morning in Youngstown was going the wrong direction. 

Police say the three victims, an adult female and two children, a boy and a girl,  were riding in a GMC Envoy which collided with a semi truck on 7-11 Northbound in the area of Route 422.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. the crash shut down that area, and police say that portion of 7-11 NB will be shut down indefinitely while crews work to remove steel beams that the semi had been carrying from the roadway. 

The driver of the semi truck was taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Police are still trying to determine if speed, drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash. 

Police are still trying to determine if speed, drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash.

