UPDATED: Victims in deadly 711 crash have been identified

Officials have now identified the victims of a deadly crash that left two children and their uncle dead Friday morning.

Police say the three victims, 32-year-old Cedrick Lyons and two children, Noreyion Bason, age seven, and Nialaisha Bason, age five, were riding in a GMC Envoy which collided with a semi truck on 7-11 Northbound in the area of Route 422.

The driver, Lyons' sister, survived, but Lyons and the two children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver is currently in the hospital.

Sources tell 21 News the SUV involved in the crash was going the wrong direction.

Police are still investigating why the driver got on 711 in the wrong direction.

Officials tell 21 News they are still investigating where along 7-11 the SUV entered the highway going the wrong direction- they say at this point they believe it may have been at Gypsy Lane, however, they are still searching for clues.

At approximately 12:30 am the crash shut down that area, and police say that portion of 7-11 NB was closed for approximately twelve hours while crews worked to remove steel beams that the semi had been carrying from the roadway.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still trying to determine if speed, drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.