UPDATE:Two children, one adult killed in 7-11 crash

Youngstown police continue to investigate a crash that killed two children and one adult Friday morning.

Police say the three victims were riding in a GMC Envoy which crashed with a semi truck on 7-11 Northbound in the area of Route 422.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. the crash shut down that area, and police say that portion of 7-11 NB will be shut down indefinitely.

