Foggy & Soggy Friday

After the morning fog burns off, we're left with overcast skies and plenty of puddles as times of rain and drizzle are likely through tonight. Temperatures will warm to the mid 50s today before overnight lows dip into the 40s. Saturday will be a soaker with some of the heaviest/steadiest rain likely overnight into Sunday morning. Some folks can pick up close to 2" especially SE of Youngstown. After a rainy start Sunday, sunshine will become plentiful as we dry by the afternoon and sunshine will dominate the first half of next week.