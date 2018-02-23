Boardman HS student arrested for allegedly making threats

A Boardman high school student is now facing charges after police say the student made verbal threats on Thursday.

According to a press release, the 14-year-old student made verbal threats in class at the high school.

The school resource officer launched an investigation, and found the student did not have any weapons on him.

The students home was also searched, where investigators say he did not have any weapons at home or access to weapons.

"The Boardman Schools will not tolerate bad behavior or threats of violence," says Superintendent Timothy Saxton.

"The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority, and especially at this time of heightened anxiety across the nation, we will not

allow this behavior to create panic or disrupt education in our schools."

The student is charged with inducing panic.