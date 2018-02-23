Austintown Intermediate School lockdown lifted after potential threat

A lockdown at Austintown Intermediate School has been lifted after police spent a portion of Friday morning investigating a potential threat.

The school was placed on "soft lockdown" while police investigate what school officials are calling a "potential threat."

A school spokesperson tells 21 News there were six Austintown police officers at the school working with the administration on the investigation.

While the spokesperson did not elaborate on what a "soft lockdown" constitutes specifically, the term generally means that classes go on as normal but no one is permitted to enter or leave the building.

It is not clear if this lockdown is related to a call parents received Thursday night from the district, saying "It was brought to the attention of the Austintown administration that inappropriate content was found in a student's desk. The administration has thoroughly investigated the matter and would like to assure our families that the situation was handled swiftly and efficiently."

However, a release from the district does say that a note was discovered in a classroom this morning.

The district says officers conducted a sweep of the building and did not find any weapons.

21 News is following the story and will provide updates when they become available.